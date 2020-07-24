Global  
 

First Islamic prayers held in Turkey's Hagia Sophia since mosque reconversion

Japan Today Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday led the first Muslim prayers attended by thousands in Hagia Sophia since the controversial reconversion of the iconic Istanbul cathedral into…
News video: Greece:

Greece: "Day of mourning" for Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion 01:38

 Greek Orthodox Church 'mourns' Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion Churches around Greece were in "mourning" Friday as Muslim prayers were to be held at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul for the first time in decades, with protests by religious groups due later. Church bells around the country will peal at...

Muslim prayers in Turkey's Hagia Sophia for first time in 86 years [Video]

Muslim prayers in Turkey's Hagia Sophia for first time in 86 years

The historic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey sees prayer inside of the building for the first time in 86 years on Friday (July 24).

Erdogan joins thousands for first prayers at Hagia Sophia [Video]

Erdogan joins thousands for first prayers at Hagia Sophia

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in..

Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia [Video]

Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia

Inside Hagia Sophia, white curtains covered an image of Mary and Jesus which would have faced the worshippers. Officials have said the Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the cavernous..

Greek Orthodox Church 'mourns' Hagia Sophia mosque reconversion

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in the first prayers at Hagia Sophia since the Istanbul landmark was reconverted to a mosque, despite...
SBS Also reported by •WorldNewsAl JazeeraNPRSeattle Times

Turkey names 3 imams, including professor, for Hagia Sophia

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey on Thursday appointed appointed three imams for Hagia Sophia, one of them a professor of religious studies, as the nation prepares...
Seattle Times


BolonFilow

Filow BOLON RT @JapanToday: First Islamic prayers held in Turkey's Hagia Sophia since mosque reconversion: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Fr… 33 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News First Islamic prayers held in Turkey's Hagia Sophia since mosque reconversion: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdog… https://t.co/QSN9jpKP7K 35 minutes ago

neseidil

Neşe İdil RT @DuvarEnglish: Church bells across Greece tolled in mourning on July 24 as the first Islamic prayers in nine decades were held at Hagia… 2 hours ago

DuvarEnglish

Duvar English Church bells across Greece tolled in mourning on July 24 as the first Islamic prayers in nine decades were held at… https://t.co/QYu91y5D3a 2 hours ago

ahval_en

Ahval Live Blog | Greece and Germany denounce mass Islamic prayers at Hagia Sophia, as site opens to Muslim worship https://t.co/lauzoKkmnB 2 hours ago

amurraysdb

Aidan Murray First Islamic prayers held in Hagia Sophia in 86 years - Vatican News https://t.co/AqQVWDmUea 2 hours ago

UmarMukhtarG

Umar Mukhtar RT @gulf_news: Several thousand people including #Turkish President #RecepTayyipErdogan participated on Friday in the first Muslim prayers… 3 hours ago

Ayepee2

[email protected] RT @rammadhavbjp: Turkey: Islamic prayers held in Hagia Sophia Prayers come after a July 10 ruling revoked the building's status as a muse… 4 hours ago