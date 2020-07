Dutch government to take Russia to European court over MH17 Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its alleged role in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine six years ago, the foreign minister announced Friday. The move is intended to support individual cases being brought to the European […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this