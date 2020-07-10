|
Tropical Storm Fay in N.Y.: Heavy Rain, High Winds and Flash Floods Expected
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The weather threatening New York is a harbinger of a hurricane season that is expected to be unusually busy this year.
