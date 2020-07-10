It looks like popular iOS apps including Spotify are crashing for thousands of people right now

There's been a rash of stories lately from employees of high-profile American brands, that say their workplaces are just plain awful. According to Business Insider, former Pinterest employees describe a traumatic workplace where managers humiliate employees to the point of tears. What's more, they say black people at Pinterest feel alienated, and the toxic culture 'eats away at your soul.
The multinational tech company Microsoft is starting to roll out its new Edge browser through Windows Update. According to The Verge, the new Chromium-based version of Edge launched in January, but Windows users had to specifically download it. As per a Microsoft support article, the browser is now available on Windows Update, meaning it will soon arrive on the more than 1 billion Windows 10 devices in use. It appears that the new browser 'Edge' will be automatically installed through Windows Update on Windows 10 version 1803 and higher. That covers the vast majority of versions of Windows 10 that are currently supported, meaning it should start showing up in Windows Update for everyone soon. This feature is a gradual rollout, so you might not see it immediately on Windows Update just yet. In recent months, Microsoft has gradually been improving Edge - including the ability to sync extensions. Unfortunately, history and tab sync is still not supported, but Microsoft has promised to enable this in the summer. With Edge, Microsoft is also planning to bring vertical tabs, a new sidebar search feature, and Pinterest integration to Edge in the coming months. Microsoft has also been working with Google to improve spellchecker and scrolling support and is also working on improving Progressive Web Apps (PWA) support in Edge.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has expressed concern over Chancellor Rishi Sunak's "one-size-fits-all" approach to persuade employers to keep on furloughed staff beyond October. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The funeral of World War II singer Dame Vera Lynn takes place in Ditchling, East Sussex, with a flypast by aircraft from the Battle of Britain. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Culture minister Caroline Dinenage says the government has been working closely with scientific advisers and public health officials to make sure the country get out of lockdown as quickly and safely as possible. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the UK's High Court for day four of libel trial.
Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:44Published
Tweets about this
Elyza Novriana RT @businessinsider: It looks like popular iOS apps including Spotify are crashing for thousands of people right now https://t.co/erpknx9O3M 5 minutes ago
Ayushi Sharma Era of virus (offline) and bugs (online)!!
A Facebook bug is causing popular apps like Spotify and Tinder to crash… https://t.co/3a55CNl3qP 1 hour ago