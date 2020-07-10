Global  
 

It looks like popular iOS apps including Spotify are crashing for thousands of people right now

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020
It looks like popular iOS apps including Spotify are crashing for thousands of people right nowPopular iPhone apps are crashing on opening for a large number of users, including Spotify, Tinder, and Pinterest. The issue is down to a Facebook SDK embedded in these...
