Naya Rivera: Is she latest victim of 'curse' of beloved TV musical series 'Glee'?

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Can a TV show be cursed? The death of Naya Rivera of "Glee" in a California lake adds another to the grim toll among the beloved show's cast and crew.
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Big Sean likes tweets praying for Naya Rivera's safety

Big Sean likes tweets praying for Naya Rivera's safety 00:59

 Music star Big Sean has liked a series of tweets praying for Naya Rivera's safety.

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues [Video]

The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues

Of Friday, the search for the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera resumed. CNN reports that Rivera went missing from a lake in Southern California. She is presumed dead following a boat ride she took Wednesday with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Rivera came to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, north of Los Angeles, around 1 p.m. PST on Wednesday. Officials said more that 80 people were involved in the search for Rivera.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published
Is 'Glee' Cursed? [Video]

Is 'Glee' Cursed?

Is 'Glee' cursed? Fans sure seem to think so. On Wednesday, Naya Rivera went missing while swimming. It's just the latest in a string of horrible tragedies that have befallen the 'Glee' cast. In July 2013, 'Glee' star Cory Monteith was found dead in his hotel room of a drug overdose. In July 2014, Matt Bendik, the boyfriend of 'Glee' star Becca Tobin, died under mysterious circumstances.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:54Published
Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered' [Video]

Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'

Video footage of Naya Rivera boarding a boat in Lake Piru, California, has been released by police, who fear the Glee star's body may "never be recovered" due to the underwater conditions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

California California State in the western United States

Naya Rivera's ex-husband rushes to son's side as search for missing Glee star continues [Video]

Naya Rivera's ex-husband rushes to son's side as search for missing Glee star continues

Actor Ryan Dorsey dropped everything to be by his son's side after his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, went missing during a lake trip.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up [Video]

Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up

Police have admitted Naya Rivera's body "may never come back up", but they are doing "everything [they] can" to find the 'Glee' star after she went missing, presumed dead, this week.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:05Published
Actress Naya Rivera Missing, Presumed Dead [Video]

Actress Naya Rivera Missing, Presumed Dead

Rivera, of “Glee” fame, disappeared during a boat ride with her young son in a California lake. CBS News’ Danya Bacchus reports on the search.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:35Published

