|
Spotify, Pinterest and TikTok not working for thousands of iPhone users
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Spotify and Pinterest are among a long list of apps acting glitchy for thousands of iPhone users on Friday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
TikTok Video-sharing application
Bill Nye calls face masks a matter of 'life and death' on TikTok
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
Seattle authorities say 2 people found in suitcases by teens filming TikTok video died from gunshot woundsJessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, both died from gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.
USATODAY.com
Pinterest American photo sharing and publishing website
It looks like popular iOS apps including Spotify are crashing for thousands of people right nowPopular iPhone apps are crashing on opening for a large number of users, including Spotify, Tinder, and Pinterest. The issue is down to a Facebook SDK embedded..
WorldNews
Crappy Workplace Roundup: Employees Say Some Beloved Brands Are Toxic Places To Work
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update
Credit: ANI Duration: 00:59Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this