Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spotify, Pinterest and TikTok not working for thousands of iPhone users

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Spotify and Pinterest are among a long list of apps acting glitchy for thousands of iPhone users on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Bill Nye calls face masks a matter of 'life and death' on TikTok [Video]

Bill Nye calls face masks a matter of 'life and death' on TikTok

Nye stressed the importance of wearing face masks in a new TikTok video on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Seattle authorities say 2 people found in suitcases by teens filming TikTok video died from gunshot wounds

 Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, both died from gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.
USATODAY.com

Pinterest Pinterest American photo sharing and publishing website

It looks like popular iOS apps including Spotify are crashing for thousands of people right now

 Popular iPhone apps are crashing on opening for a large number of users, including Spotify, Tinder, and Pinterest. The issue is down to a Facebook SDK embedded..
WorldNews
Crappy Workplace Roundup: Employees Say Some Beloved Brands Are Toxic Places To Work [Video]

Crappy Workplace Roundup: Employees Say Some Beloved Brands Are Toxic Places To Work

There's been a rash of stories lately from employees of high-profile American brands, that say their workplaces are just plain awful. According to Business Insider, former Pinterest employees describe a traumatic workplace where managers humiliate employees to the point of tears. What's more, they say black people at Pinterest feel alienated, and the toxic culture 'eats away at your soul.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update [Video]

Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update

The multinational tech company Microsoft is starting to roll out its new Edge browser through Windows Update. According to The Verge, the new Chromium-based version of Edge launched in January, but Windows users had to specifically download it. As per a Microsoft support article, the browser is now available on Windows Update, meaning it will soon arrive on the more than 1 billion Windows 10 devices in use. It appears that the new browser 'Edge' will be automatically installed through Windows Update on Windows 10 version 1803 and higher. That covers the vast majority of versions of Windows 10 that are currently supported, meaning it should start showing up in Windows Update for everyone soon. This feature is a gradual rollout, so you might not see it immediately on Windows Update just yet. In recent months, Microsoft has gradually been improving Edge - including the ability to sync extensions. Unfortunately, history and tab sync is still not supported, but Microsoft has promised to enable this in the summer. With Edge, Microsoft is also planning to bring vertical tabs, a new sidebar search feature, and Pinterest integration to Edge in the coming months. Microsoft has also been working with Google to improve spellchecker and scrolling support and is also working on improving Progressive Web Apps (PWA) support in Edge.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 00:59Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Spotify, Pinterest and TikTok not working for thousands of iPhone users

 Spotify and Pinterest are among a long list of apps acting glitchy for thousands of iPhone users on Friday.
USATODAY.com

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Incredibox, Kintsugi, Chooser!, more

 All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. In case you missed it last week, the Steam Summer Sale is now in full swing with thousands...
9to5Toys

Facebook admits to yet another shocking example of leaking user data

 Facebook has sneakily used a blog post purportedly about "protecting people's data" to reveal that it has failed to do precisely that. In a post in its almost...
betanews


Tweets about this

simplybotansoap

Simplybotanical (SB) RT @USATODAY: Seattle authorities have identified the remains of two people found inside suitcases discovered last month by a group of teen… 44 minutes ago

johnjmcmonagle

John J. McMonagle #Alert - #USA #America #WashDC #Beltway #Pentagon #DOD #DIA #Seattle say 2 people found in #SuitCases #died f/… https://t.co/dJmlmuQQMP 5 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Seattle authorities say 2 people found in suitcases by teens filming TikTok video died from gunshot wounds Jessica… https://t.co/K13K9U7uEm 9 hours ago

atc295

atc295 Seattle authorities say 2 people found in suitcases by teens filming TikTok video died from gunshot wounds… https://t.co/mjOZIGvO2C 9 hours ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY Seattle authorities have identified the remains of two people found inside suitcases discovered last month by a gro… https://t.co/kjKEbF6yCh 12 hours ago