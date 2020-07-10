Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers request bail, arguing she 'is not Jeffrey Epstein'
Friday, 10 July 2020 () Ghislaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend and longtime associate of the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls so he could sexually abuse them, and said she deserves bail.
Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as...