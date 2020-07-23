Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge declines gagging request, orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell records

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge declines gagging request, orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell recordsThe judge presiding over the criminal sex abuse case against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has refused to ban prosecutors or lawyers for alleged victims from commenting publicly.US District Judge Alison J Nathan...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump wishes Jeffrey Epstein's ex well [Video]

Trump wishes Jeffrey Epstein's ex well

Donald Trump has sent his support to Ghislaine Maxwell as she faces charges of recruiting girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:30Published
Judge removes gag order in George Floyd case [Video]

Judge removes gag order in George Floyd case

A judge has lifted a gag order against the 4 former Minneapolis police officers charged with George Floyd's death. The order prevented the former officers and their attorneys from publicly speaking..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial [Video]

Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial

Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell seeks gag order in case

 A lawyer for financier Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend on Tuesday asked a judge presiding over her sex crimes case to impose a gag order on lawyers and others to...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this