Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge declines gagging request, orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell records
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () The judge presiding over the criminal sex abuse case against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has refused to ban prosecutors or lawyers for alleged victims from commenting publicly.US District Judge Alison J Nathan...
Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published