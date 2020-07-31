Global  
 

Judge in Maxwell case bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The judge presiding over the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has said her lawyers are not permitted to publicly identify accusers even if they have spoken in a public forum.
Related news from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge declines gagging request, orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell records

Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge declines gagging request, orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell records The judge presiding over the criminal sex abuse case against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has refused to ban prosecutors or lawyers for...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Unsealed docs say Bill Clinton was on ‘pedophile island’ w/ ‘young girls’ & cite Epstein saying former president ‘owed him favor’

Unsealed docs say Bill Clinton was on ‘pedophile island’ w/ ‘young girls’ & cite Epstein saying former president ‘owed him favor’ Newly unsealed files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case imply that former US President Bill Clinton visited the investor’s private island along...
WorldNews

Prosecutors: ‘Alarming’ that Maxwell may publicize victims

 NEW YORK (AP) — Some witnesses in the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend may face harassment and intimidation and could be reluctant...
Seattle Times


