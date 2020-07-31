Judge in Maxwell case bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims
Friday, 31 July 2020 () The judge presiding over the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has said her lawyers are not permitted to publicly identify accusers even if they have spoken in a public forum.
Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president..
