|
Charlie Daniels funeral: Vince Gill, Travis Tritt and more memorialize Hall of Fame singer
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
God and country were at the center of the funeral service for the "Devil Went Down to Georgia" singer, who died Monday at age 83.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Charlie Daniels American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist
Trump's travels, Nevada's bar closures, Charlie Daniels' funeral: 5 things to know FridayTrump will travel to coronavirus hotspot Florida, states continue to make moves to combat the pandemic and more news to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com
Charlie Daniels celebrated at public memorial, visitation: 'He will never play again to an empty seat'Mike Huckabee, Tracy Lawrence and Trace Adkins were among those who celebrated Charlie Daniels at a public memorial Wednesday evening in Mt. Juliet.
USATODAY.com
Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dies At 83
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Charlie Daniels: Interviewing the music icon was like talking to a 'really cool, funny' grandpaDaniels died Monday at 83. I had a chance to interview him a few times ahead of local appearances, once just ahead of his 80th birthday.
USATODAY.com
Vince Gill American musician
Travis Tritt American country music singer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this