Charlie Daniels funeral: Vince Gill, Travis Tritt and more memorialize Hall of Fame singer

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
God and country were at the center of the funeral service for the "Devil Went Down to Georgia" singer, who died Monday at age 83.
Trump's travels, Nevada's bar closures, Charlie Daniels' funeral: 5 things to know Friday

 Trump will travel to coronavirus hotspot Florida, states continue to make moves to combat the pandemic and more news to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Charlie Daniels celebrated at public memorial, visitation: 'He will never play again to an empty seat'

 Mike Huckabee, Tracy Lawrence and Trace Adkins were among those who celebrated Charlie Daniels at a public memorial Wednesday evening in Mt. Juliet.
USATODAY.com
Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dies At 83 [Video]

Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dies At 83

Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died. Daniels is best known for the 1979 mega-hit "Devil Went Down to Georgia". According to CNN, the country and rock icon suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and died on Monday. Daniels is a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry alumni. Daniels was 83 years old.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Charlie Daniels: Interviewing the music icon was like talking to a 'really cool, funny' grandpa

 Daniels died Monday at 83. I had a chance to interview him a few times ahead of local appearances, once just ahead of his 80th birthday.
USATODAY.com

Charlie Daniels dies at 83 [Video]

Charlie Daniels dies at 83

Country music hall of famer Charlie Daniels has passed away at the age of 83. He is best known for his song "The Devil Went Down To Georgia."

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83 [Video]

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83 The country music star was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, TN. His death was confirmed on Monday. Along with his band, the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Charlie Daniels celebrated at public memorial, visitation: 'He will never play again to an empty seat'

 Mike Huckabee, Tracy Lawrence and Trace Adkins were among those who celebrated Charlie Daniels at a public memorial Wednesday evening in Mt. Juliet.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The WrapSeattlePI.comIndependent

Charlie Daniels' friends, fellow musicians pay tribute to late country icon at Tennessee memorial service

 Late country singer Charlie Daniels was honored by friends and fellow musicians during a touching memorial service in Tennessee.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comDaily CallerIndependent

Trump's travels, Nevada's bar closures, Charlie Daniels' funeral: 5 things to know Friday

 Trump will travel to coronavirus hotspot Florida, states continue to make moves to combat the pandemic and more news to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredBelfast TelegraphCBC.ca

