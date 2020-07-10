Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jada and Will Smith address relationship in ‘Table Talk’

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With their marriage under social-media scrutiny, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Pinkett Smith admitted to having a relationship with musician August Alsina when she and Smith were separated. In a one-on-one conversation Friday on Pinkett Smith’s series “Red Table Talk,” she said she […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Jaden Smith! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Jaden Smith!

Happy Birthday, Jaden Smith! Jaden Christopher Syre Smith was born on July 8, 1998, and turns 22. He was born in Malibu, California. He is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith made his..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
August Alsina gave Jada Pinkett Smith a 'courtesy call' before going public with affair claims [Video]

August Alsina gave Jada Pinkett Smith a 'courtesy call' before going public with affair claims

August Alsina claims he warned Jada Pinkett Smith that he was going public about their alleged affair and says "everyone got courtesy calls time in advance".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:14Published
Jada Pinkett Smith bricht ihr Schweigen [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith bricht ihr Schweigen

Der Rapper behauptete, er habe eine Affäre mit Jada Pinkett Smith gehabt.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to Past Relationship With August Alsina While Separated From Will Smith

 Jada Pinkett Smith promised to bring herself to the red table, and she did not disappoint. On Friday's episode of her Facebook Watch Show Red Table Talk, Jada...
E! Online

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to August Alsina Relationship, But ...

 Jada Pinkett Smith admits she had a relationship with August Alsina, but takes issue with his claim Will Smith gave permission ... because she and Will say it...
TMZ.com

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Confirm Former August Alsina Relationship - Watch (Video)

 Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are getting candid. The married couple brought themselves to Red Table Talk to discuss August Alsina‘s recent allegations...
Just Jared


Tweets about this