Jada and Will Smith address relationship in ‘Table Talk’
Friday, 10 July 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — With their marriage under social-media scrutiny, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Pinkett Smith admitted to having a relationship with musician August Alsina when she and Smith were separated. In a one-on-one conversation Friday on Pinkett Smith’s series “Red Table Talk,” she said she […]
Happy Birthday, Jaden Smith! Jaden Christopher Syre Smith was born on July 8, 1998, and turns 22. He was born in Malibu, California. He is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith made his..
