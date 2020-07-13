Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith discuss Jada's "entanglement" with August Alsina on Red Table Talk

Lainey Gossip Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
That was definitely the gossip word of the weekend: “entanglement” is how Jada Pinkett Smith characterised her relationship with August Alsina. This all started a couple of weeks ago when August confirmed in an interview with Angela Yee that he and Jada were indeed dating and that Will Smith gave hi...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith Confirm Her August Alsina Involvement 00:43

 (CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "never ever thought that we would make it back." But the couple came together for a special Friday edition of her "Red Table Talk" show on Facebook to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with singer August Alsina. According to the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Nunca achei que voltaria a falar com você', diz Will Smith a Jada [Video]

'Nunca achei que voltaria a falar com você', diz Will Smith a Jada

Ator acredita que é um 'verdadeiro milagre' que ele e Jada tenham se reconciliado após a traição da esposa

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
Will Smith: Beziehung ist ein Wunder [Video]

Will Smith: Beziehung ist ein Wunder

Der Schauspieler brauchte eine Weile, um seiner Frau zu verzeihen. Beide glaubten nicht mehr daran, es in der Ehe zu schaffen.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer during his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith [Video]

August Alsina accused of dating Keke Palmer during his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina has been accused of dating Keke Palmer at the same time as having an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, with Alsina now accusing Keke of "inserting herself" in the saga surrounding the..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Jada Pinkett Finally Admits to Having 'Entanglement' With August Alsina During Will Smith Split

 The 'Red Table Talk' host explains that her relationship with the younger star happened four years ago when she and her husband took a time out from their...
AceShowbiz

Jada Pinkett Smith tells Will Smith of her 'relationship'

 Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were talking on her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.
BBC News

August Alsina Defends His 'Truth' After Jada Pinkett Smith Denied They Had an Affair

 August Alsina made a big claim this week that he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith and he even said that Will Smith gave his blessing. The couple’s reps...
Just Jared Also reported by •Bollywood LifeAceShowbizSOHH

Tweets about this

ziqfiy11

name cannot be blank RT @BenjaminEnfield: The full video of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Red Table Talk about August Alsina https://t.co/TcK1mnnmcb 25 seconds ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 ENTERTAINMENT: 50 Cent sparks feud with Will Smith after DM about Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina https://t.co/RGqplp3lns 48 seconds ago

barstooltweetss

Barstool Sports Will Smith's Face When Jada Pinkett Tells Him She Banged August Alsina Is The Saddest Thing I've Ever Seen… https://t.co/VshRGLBpct 1 minute ago

dev1ne1

Happiness depends on ourselves RT @barstoolsports: Will Smith's Face When Jada Pinkett Tells Him She Banged August Alsina Is The Saddest Thing You'll Ever See https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

_Talldavido_

DAVE RT @Ryan79310284: This is the full video of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Red Table Talk about August Alsina's sexual affair. https… 2 minutes ago

TheNumeroDix

numєrσ díх RT @chuuzus: The full Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Red Table Talk about August Alsina https://t.co/PccIsOhRLz 3 minutes ago

JPinder

Pinder RT @Variety: How Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s "Red Table Talk" demonstrates their business savvy https://t.co/YIlv48368g 4 minutes ago

RosieGallegosxo

Rosita 🌸 RT @vincentmoturi2: #entanglement will smith: hey jada, what's next month? jada pinkett: it's august will smith: https://t.co/B0ZI4B7j… 4 minutes ago