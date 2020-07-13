Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith discuss Jada's "entanglement" with August Alsina on Red Table Talk Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

That was definitely the gossip word of the weekend: “ entanglement ” is how Jada Pinkett Smith characterised her relationship with August Alsina. This all started a couple of weeks ago when August confirmed in an interview with Angela Yee that he and Jada were indeed dating and that Will Smith gave hi... 👓 View full article

