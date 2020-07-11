Global  
 

A look at the cases behind the Supreme Court rulings

Saturday, 11 July 2020
The Supreme Court ruled in two cases involving access to President Donald Trump’s financial records. The cases were the last to be released of the high court’s term, which dragged into July because of the coronavirus pandemic. One case had to do with whether Congress could get access to Trump’s financial records. The other case […]
 This week, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its final rulings of the term. We explore the landmark decisions that will have a lasting impact on Americans and dive into what the future of the high court could look like under a new presidency.

