Naya Rivera search continues as authorities release underwater footage

WorldNews Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Naya Rivera search continues as authorities release underwater footageTwo days since the disappearance of actor Naya Rivera, the search continues at Lake Piru with no sign of the star in sight. Authorities have now released underwater footage from the area where the Glee actor's disappearance was reported, to show what exactly they are up against. A remotely operated...
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera

Search and rescue ongoing for actress Naya Rivera 00:30

 Search efforts are underway for Glee actress Naya Rivera, reported missing in Southern California. She is tragically presumed dead after a boating incident at Lake Piru. Her 4 year old was found on the boat alone.

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Naya Rivera's disappearance is a hard reminder

 (CNN)Actress Naya Rivera, perhaps best known for her turn as Santana Lopez on the campy Fox dramedy "Glee," was presumed dead on Thursday after disappearing at a..
WorldNews
Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son told police he watched her disappear beneath the water at the California lake she is feared to have drowned at, an officer has said.Police told the PA news agency that Josey Hollis, who is safe and well, observed his mother disappear under the waves during their boating trip on Wednesday.There is no evidence to suggest Rivera, 33, left Lake Piru, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Kevin Donoghue said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Officials seek 'closure' for family in Rivera search

 Authorities renewed the search Friday for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her..
USATODAY.com

Naya Rivera: CCTV of star boarding boat

 The Glee star went missing on Wednesday after hiring a boat with her four-year-old son in California.
BBC News

Lake Piru Lake Piru Lake in California

The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues [Video]

The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues

Of Friday, the search for the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera resumed. CNN reports that Rivera went missing from a lake in Southern California. She is presumed dead following a boat ride she took Wednesday with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Rivera came to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, north of Los Angeles, around 1 p.m. PST on Wednesday. Officials said more that 80 people were involved in the search for Rivera.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published
Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered' [Video]

Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'

Video footage of Naya Rivera boarding a boat in Lake Piru, California, has been released by police, who fear the Glee star's body may "never be recovered" due to the underwater conditions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Officials continue search for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, believed to have drowned at California lake [Video]

Officials continue search for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera, believed to have drowned at California lake

Dozens of people, most of them divers, with help from helicopters, drones and all-terrain vehicles are searching Lake Piru for actress Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned while boating with..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:00Published
Ventura County Sheriffs Office provides update on Naya Rivera [Video]

Ventura County Sheriffs Office provides update on Naya Rivera

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is providing an update on the search for Naya Rivera.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 05:16Published
Naya Rivera Presumed Dead, 911 Call Released [Video]

Naya Rivera Presumed Dead, 911 Call Released

Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead after the search shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission, with new security footage and the 911 call released. ET Canada has the latest update on..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:44Published

Naya Rivera search continues as authorities release underwater footage

Naya Rivera search continues as authorities release underwater footage Two days since the disappearance of actor Naya Rivera, the search continues at Lake Piru with no sign of the star in sight. Authorities have now released...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphE! Online

Naya Rivera missing: Glee star's son saw mother disappear under water at Lake Piru

 Officials involved in the search for the actor say there is no evidence she left the lake
Independent Also reported by •Seattle TimesE! Online

Glee star Naya Rivera missing, feared drowned

 LOS ANGELES: Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and feared drowned at a California lake, local officials said, with rescuers to continue a search for her on...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •Daily RecordJapan TodayFOXNews.comSeattle TimesJust JaredBelfast TelegraphE! OnlineBillboard.comCBC.ca

