Naya Rivera search continues as authorities release underwater footage

The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues



Of Friday, the search for the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera resumed. CNN reports that Rivera went missing from a lake in Southern California. She is presumed dead following a boat ride she took Wednesday with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Rivera came to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, north of Los Angeles, around 1 p.m. PST on Wednesday. Officials said more that 80 people were involved in the search for Rivera.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28 Published on January 1, 1970