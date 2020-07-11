Global  
 

Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85

WorldNews Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85Centre-half was part of 1966 World Cup-winning team Charlton also a successful Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and a former Republic of Ireland manager, has died aged 85. Charlton, the elder brother of Bobby, played 35 times for England as a central...
0
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 00:50

 Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jack Charlton Jack Charlton English footballer and manager, led Ireland to World Cup qualification twice

Jack Charlton: Tributes paid by England, Republic of Ireland and former clubs

 The Football Association of Ireland says former manager Jack Charlton "changed Irish football forever" as it led tributes after he died aged 85.
BBC News

Jack Charlton: England World Cup winner and ex-Republic of Ireland boss dies aged 85

 Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966 and former Republic of Ireland boss, dies aged 85.
BBC News

FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

Pogba bills Man Utd as ‘biggest club in England’ & lifts the lid on working with Bruno Fernandes

 Paul Pogba is enjoying watching Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United and claims the Red Devils remain “the biggest club in England”. The arrival of another..
WorldNews

Republic of Ireland Republic of Ireland Country in Europe on the island of Ireland

Fergal Keane: My family and the empire's complex legacy

 The BBC's Fergal Keane looks at Ireland's colonial past and the allegiances his relatives had within it.
BBC News

