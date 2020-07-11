Global  
 

Citing family reasons, Calgary Flames' Travis Hamonic becomes first NHL player to opt out of season's restart

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Travis Hamonic of the Flames is opting out of the NHL restart, his young daughter's battle last year with a respiratory illness being a key factor.
Travis Hamonic Travis Hamonic Canadian ice hockey player


Calgary Flames Calgary Flames National Hockey League team in Calgary, Alberta


National Hockey League National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league

