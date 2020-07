Flames D Hamonic first to opt out of restart Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic informed the team Friday night that he was opting out of the NHL's summer restart. Hamonic, an unrestricted free agenty after the season, has played in 50 of the team's 70 games this season. 👓 View full article

