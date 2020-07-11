|
Walt Disney World reopens to the public after 4-month coronavirus closure
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Walt Disney World has reopened to the public but with many new precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Walt Disney World Entertainment complex in Florida, United States
Live reports from opening day at Disney World: Park still 'magical' but modified for COVID-19Walt Disney World reopened to the public Saturday, nearly four months after it closed due to the coronavirus. And what a different world it is.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: More than 66K new cases; Walt Disney World reopens amid surge in Florida; 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day canceledWalt Disney World was expected to begin a phased reopening this weekend, nearly four months after the theme park shut down due to COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Trump's troop visit, states' plans, Disney's reopening: 5 things to know this weekendTrump will visit Walter Reed hospital and says he will wear a mask, Walt Disney World will reopen in Florida and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com
Walt Disney World welcomes first guests since coronavirus closuresAnnual passholders were treated to a special preview of the Magic Kingdom's reopening. Walt Disney World has been closed for nearly four months.
USATODAY.com
