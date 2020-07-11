Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are personal injury lawyers, were caught on video brandishing guns as demonstrators walked […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Couple Pulls Guns On Protesters Cutting Through Their Private Neighborhood [Video]

Couple Pulls Guns On Protesters Cutting Through Their Private Neighborhood

A group of protesters in St. Louis walked on a private street on Sunday to demonstrate outside the mayor's home. The protesters opposed Mayor Lyda Krewson's decision to publish the names and addresses..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor [Video]

Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed on March 13 when police busted into her home after midnight and conducted a no-knock..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published
EXCLUSIVE: FBI SWAT team raid on Del Records boss Jose Angel del Villar [Video]

EXCLUSIVE: FBI SWAT team raid on Del Records boss Jose Angel del Villar

Exclusive pictures and video show the FBI SWAT raid on the home of Del Records honcho Jose Angel del Villar on Friday [May 22, 2020]. A heavily-armed SWAT team with armored trucks was dispatched to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Missouri couple who defended home have rifle seized during police search: report

 Authorities in St. Louis executed a search warrant Friday evening at the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who made headlines last month when they...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this