Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are personal injury lawyers, were caught on video brandishing guns as demonstrators walked […]
A group of protesters in St. Louis walked on a private street on Sunday to demonstrate outside the mayor's home.
The protesters opposed Mayor Lyda Krewson's decision to publish the names and addresses..