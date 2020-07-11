Global  
 

Mardy Fish leads American Century celebrity tournament

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 July 2020
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Former tennis player Mardy Fish birdied the final five holes Saturday to take a three-point lead over former Buffalo defensive tackle Kyle Williams in the American Century Championship. The celebrity tournament is being played without fans at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course because of the coronavirus pandemic. The $600,000 purse and additional […]
