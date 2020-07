You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Russian Navy's first all-female crew on patrol



In a first for the Russian Navy, an all-female navy crew carried out patrols on the Black Sea on Friday in preparation for Russia's Navy Day celebrations later this month. Olivia Chan reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) β€” The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot. β€œMAKING HISTORY!” the U.S. Navy tweeted Thursday in...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Navy announces first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot The U.S. Navy announced its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot Thursday.

FOXNews.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this