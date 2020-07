You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski apologizes to Sen. Josh Hawley for profane email response ESPN said Adrian Wojnarowski's profane email response to Sen. Josh Hawley was "unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it."

USATODAY.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this Brian Henderson RT @USATODAY: ESPN has suspended the popular NBA reporter without pay for a profane email he sent to Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missou… 5 minutes ago PPitstop Report: ESPN suspends Adrian Wojnarowski for emailing 'F--- you' to Sen. Josh Hawley https://t.co/JDp7uKfS5U Hey co… https://t.co/iPlyvUOi2o 23 minutes ago Austin NY Post : ESPN has scrapped NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski’s trip to Orlando this week to report from the NBA bubbl… https://t.co/dtU2a172rr 24 minutes ago Kevin Old #StayHome ESPN has scrapped NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski’s trip to Orlando this week to report from the NBA bubble, accordi… https://t.co/oiOZUtkWR8 28 minutes ago