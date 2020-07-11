Leaders and survivors mark 25 years since Srebrenica massacre Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

World leaders have joined survivors of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre to remember the victims of the only crime in Europe since the Second World War that has been declared a genocide. Most international speakers urged tolerance and reconciliation in Bosnia, still ethnically divided 25 years since the brutal execution in July 1995 of more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys. But the Bosniak Muslim member of the country's tripartite presidency, Sefik Dzaferovic – one of few officials attending in person – went further, urging the world to demand Serb leaders finally accept responsibility and open the way for true reconciliation.


