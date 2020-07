You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

FOX Sports 32 minutes ago



Rookie Custer grabs shocking Kentucky Cup win Rookie Cole Custer grabbed the lead from Martin Truex Jr. on the last lap at Kentucky Speedway on Sunday to snare his first win in NASCAR's Cup Series.

ESPN 11 minutes ago



Cole Custer scores first career NASCAR Cup win after wild restart at Kentucky Custer passed Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick on the last lap at Kentucky to get to the lead after the four cars had gone four-wide.

USATODAY.com 34 minutes ago





Tweets about this