Iran-China pact turbocharges the New Silk Roads
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
China will invest $400 billion in Iran energy and infrastructure but nothing in strategic pact allows for a Chinese troop presence or island handover By Pepe Escobar July 12, 2020 "Information Clearing House" - TWO of the US’s top ‘strategic threats’ are getting closer and closer within the scope of the New Silk Roads — the leading 21st century project of economic integration across Eurasia. The Deep State will not be amused. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi blasted as ‘lies’ a series of rumours about the ‘transparent roadmap’ inbuilt in the evolving Iran-China strategic partnership. That was complemented by president Rouhani’s chief of staff, Mahmoud Vezi,...
