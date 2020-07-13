Global  
 

Incumbent Andrzej Duda wins Polish presidential election - commission

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Incumbent Andrzej Duda wins Polish presidential election - commissionDuda has promised another term of backing legislative agenda of ruling populist party Andrzej Duda has won Poland’s presidential election, after results released on Monday morning gave the incumbent 51.2% of votes with almost all the ballots counted, the national electoral commission said. His...
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda narrowly wins presidential vote

Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda narrowly wins presidential vote 01:49

 Election commission says Duda secured 51.2 percent of vote in runoff election while rival Trzaskowski won 48.8 percent.

