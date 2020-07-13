Global  
 

For victims of state oppression in Poland, Duda’s election victory is an undeniable sign of darker times to come

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
For victims of state oppression in Poland, Duda’s election victory is an undeniable sign of darker times to comeAndrzej Duda has won Poland’s presidential election after results released on Monday morning gave the incumbent 51.2 per cent of votes with almost all the ballots counted. His...
