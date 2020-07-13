Priti Patel to ban foreign criminals entering UK in post-Brexit immigration plan

Global  
 

Priti Patel to ban foreign criminals entering UK in post-Brexit immigration planHome Secretary Priti Patel will announce the UK’s new points-based immigration system, which will replace the EU’s freedom of movement from January 1 (Picture: PA) The Home Secretary is set to announce a ban on foreign criminals sentenced to more than a year in jail from entering Britain. Priti Patel will unveil today details of how the UK’s points-based immigration system will operate after freedom of movement ends. Ministers will be given powers to exclude or deport foreign criminals who have received prison sentences of more than a year, the Daily...
