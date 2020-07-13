|
Priti Patel to ban foreign criminals entering UK in post-Brexit immigration plan
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Home Secretary Priti Patel will announce the UK’s new points-based immigration system, which will replace the EU’s freedom of movement from January 1 (Picture: PA) The Home Secretary is set to announce a ban on foreign criminals sentenced to more than a year in jail from entering Britain. Priti Patel will unveil today details of how the UK’s points-based immigration system will operate after freedom of movement ends. Ministers will be given powers to exclude or deport foreign criminals who have received prison sentences of more than a year, the Daily...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Priti Patel British Conservative politician
Record number of migrants reach UK on day Priti Patel announces new approach to deal with English Channel crossingsA new daily record has been set for the number of migrants to reach to the UK after crossing the English Channel, according to figures released this morning.
Independent
Foreign criminals jailed for more than a year 'to be banned from entering UK' under new immigration rulesPriti Patel to announce details of points-based migration system which will replace freedom of movement from 1 January
Independent
UK and France agree to make intelligence cell to tackle migrant crossings
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Labour demands release of Priti Patel bullying report, amid claims of 'political interference'Senior civil servant is refusing to exonerate the home secretary as Downing Street is demanding, it is alleged
Independent
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Buckland on government’s Brexit ad campaign
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:46Published
Boris Johnson news – live: New Brexit ad campaign likened to Orwell's 1984, as ministers warned of outages if Huawei removed too fastFollow all the latest developments
Independent
Brexit briefing: 171 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
'New start: let's get going': Brexit information campaign warns Britons of risks as full departure loomsTalk of 'opportunity' likened to Orwell-style 'Newspeak' – as advice highlights perils from new travel rules, bigger phone bills and border chaos
Independent
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Pennsylvania police investigating after 'disturbing' video shows officer kneeling on man's neck in AllentownVideo of the incident in Pennsylvania shows two officers restraining a man on the ground while a third officer appears to put a knee on his neck.
USATODAY.com
Pennsylvania police have received over $6M worth of military surplus since 2018The Department of Defense program, which began in the 1990s, provides excess or obsolete military equipment at no cost other than shipping and storage..
USATODAY.com
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Serbia and Kosovo's leaders agree to meet in person for talks in Brussels
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:32Published
North Macedonia holds election amid virus surgeSKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia holds its first parliamentary election under its new country name this week, with voters heading to the polls..
WorldNews
Exit Polls Show Poland’s Duda Leading in Presidential RunoffA late exit poll for Poland’s presidential runoff Sunday showed the conservative, populist incumbent, Andrzej Duda, leading against the liberal, pro-Europe..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this