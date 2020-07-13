Priti Patel to ban foreign criminals entering UK in post-Brexit immigration plan

Buckland on government’s Brexit ad campaign



Justice Secretary Robert Buckland says the government's new public information campaign on Brexit is "the responsible thing to do". The campaign is intended to help businesses and individuals prepare for the end of the transition period on December 31 when the UK leaves the single market and customs union. Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:46 Published on January 1, 1970