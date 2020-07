You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Siddhant Chaturvedi gushes about working with Deepika Padukone next



He rose to Bollywood fame playing MC Sher in "Gully Boy" and now has a bag full of great films lined up including "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film where he shares screen space.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:46 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Deepika Padukone changes her Instagram, Twitter names to 'Veronica' as 'Cocktail' completes 8 years Actor Deepika Padukone celebrated eight years of her hit film 'Cocktail' on Monday by changing her Instagram and Twitter names to 'Veronica', the character she...

Mid-Day 1 day ago



DP shares a fun BTS video from Cocktail set Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty starrer β€˜Cocktail’ by filmmaker Homi Adajania completes 8 years today since its release. To this, actress...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago





Tweets about this