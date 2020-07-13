Naya Rivera: Police find body in search for Glee star

Benjamin Keough, Son Of Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 27



Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough has died. Keough is the son of Elvis's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and musician Danny Keough. According to CNN, the 27-year-old died in Calabasas, California. A representative for the family said Presley is "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated". The representative went on to say that he did not have further details on Keough's death.

