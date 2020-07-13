Global  
 

Naya Rivera: Police find body in search for Glee star

BBC News Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The star went missing on Thursday after going boating with her young son at a lake in California.
News video: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned 01:25

 Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Naya Rivera: Police doing 'everything we can' in search for Glee star

 Divers and teams using sonar equipment resume the search for actress Naya Rivera in California.
BBC News
Naya Rivera investigators believe in 'tragic drowning' [Video]

Naya Rivera investigators believe in 'tragic drowning'

A search for Naya Rivera in cabins by Lake Piru proved fruitless, with investigators admitting they think she has died in a "tragic drowning".

