Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and rejecting outright nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. In a move the officials say is expected as early […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Carriers Held Exercises in South China Sea [Video]

U.S. Carriers Held Exercises in South China Sea

TAIPEI — Two U.S. aircraft carriers conducted drills at the South China Sea in a significant show of force, the U.S. Navy said in a news release. CNN reports that the exercise on July 4 was the first..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published
Baloch activists hold anti-Pakistan protest in Canada for human rights violations in Balochistan [Video]

Baloch activists hold anti-Pakistan protest in Canada for human rights violations in Balochistan

Baloch political and human rights activists gathered in Toronto on Sunday to protest against Pakistan and China for gross human rights violations in Balochistan. The protest was held under the aegis of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published
China claims all of India's Galwan Valley, which was never on their maps since 1962 | Oneindia News [Video]

China claims all of India's Galwan Valley, which was never on their maps since 1962 | Oneindia News

China makes exaggerated claims on Indian territory, says Galwan Valley is theirs; PM Modi tells opposition parties that nobody has entered Indian borders, our posts not occupied by Chinese; IAF Chief..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:34Published

Related news from verified sources

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Blasts Beijing's Resource Claims in South China Sea as 'Unlawful'
RIA Nov.

More sabre-rattling, more isolation

 Chinese muscularity in the South China Sea is leading to a growing chorus of protest
Hindu

Criticism Of China’s South China Sea Military Exercises Is Hyped And Hypocritical – Analysis

 On 1 July, China's People's Liberation Army Navy and Coast Guard began exercises in the South China Sea that included practice of amphibious assaults. They were...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia US Rejects Nearly All Chinese Claims in South China Sea https://t.co/Y10m8L23zr https://t.co/69JTa2bpOM 26 seconds ago

DrSuperElite17

Dr. SuperElite RT @IntelDoge: #Breaking: Trump Administration planning to reject nearly all Chinese maritime claims in South China Sea (AP) 2 minutes ago

LawabidingIndia

The Observer↗️ RT @alexplitsas: This is big “US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea” https://t.co/S8HLxhVduk 2 minutes ago

Ben7Think

Observe Think Connect RT @disclosetv: BREAKING - U.S. set to reject nearly all Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea in new US-China escalation. 2 minutes ago

codyasharpe

Cody Sharpe RT @wilxTV: In a move the officials say is expected as early as Monday, the administration will present the decision as an attempt to curb… 4 minutes ago

OpusVI1

Robert_Chadwick1 RT @starsandstripes: US officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into on… 4 minutes ago

9Jft4

闻鸡起舞 RT @AP: BREAKING: Officials: In a new escalation, the Trump administration is poised to reject nearly all Chinese maritime claims in the So… 4 minutes ago

Observe67531850

Observer US rejects nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea https://t.co/ai79MAznhK via @YahooNews #IndiaChinaFaceOff… https://t.co/iszrRFCejA 5 minutes ago