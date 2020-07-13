|
US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and rejecting outright nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. In a move the officials say is expected as early […]
