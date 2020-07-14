White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — With U.S. virus cases spiking and the death toll mounting, the White House is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert, playing down the danger as President Donald Trump pushes to get the economy moving before he faces voters in November. The U.S. has become a cautionary tale across the globe, […]
Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon.
He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same.
Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday.
Roger Stone...