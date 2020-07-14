Global  
 

White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — With U.S. virus cases spiking and the death toll mounting, the White House is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert, playing down the danger as President Donald Trump pushes to get the economy moving before he faces voters in November. The U.S. has become a cautionary tale across the globe, […]
