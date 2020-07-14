Global  
 

India could soon reach 1 million coronavirus cases as it struggles to contain outbreak

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
India could soon reach 1 million coronavirus cases as it struggles to contain outbreakNew Delhi (CNN)India has recorded 100,000 new coronavirus cases in the past four days, as the country struggles to gain control of the worsening pandemic. The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday announced another 28,498 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 906,752. Sunday marked the fourth consecutive day of highest daily jumps in cases and if the trend continues, it's likely India will hit 1 million Covid-19 infections by the end of the week. India now has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States and Brazil, according to the health ministry. There have been a reported total of 23,727 deaths relating to...
New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

PTI gets Rs 84 crore govt bill for ‘flouting land lease’

 Less than a month after Prasar Bharati threatened to snap ties with Press Trust of India (PTI), the government has now served a Rs 84.48 crore bill on the..
IndiaTimes

4th round of India-China military talks today

 India and China will discuss troop disengagement in the Depsang-Daulat Beg Oldie sector, with New Delhi also pressing for a further pullback of Chinese soldiers..
IndiaTimes

Google announces $10 billion ‘digitization’ fund for India

 NEW DELHI: US tech giant Google is investing in a $10 billion fund to help accelerate India’s transition to a digital economy in the next five to seven years...
WorldNews

China raises apps ban issue during meeting, India says action taken due to security reasons

 Days after India banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, China raised the issue during a bilateral meeting with New Delhi held recently. "During a meeting at the..
IndiaTimes

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Cabinet ministry of Government of India

SC says can't regulate Covid-19 treatment cost, asks Health ministry to consider issuing guidelines

 Observing that the cost of Covid-19 treatment varies from state to state, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it cannot regulate the cost and asked the..
IndiaTimes

India's recovery rate further climbs up to 62.42%

 The improvement in recovery rate is the result of combination of preemptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the states and..
DNA
COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of 26,506 cases [Video]

COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of 26,506 cases

India reported 475 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 26,506 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,93,802 including 2,76,685 active cases, 4,95,513 cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Total number of samples tested till July 09 is 1,10,24,491 of which 2,83,659 samples were tested yesterday, as per Indian Council of Medical Research.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published
COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry

In media brief held on July 09, OSD of Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. Bhushan said, "We are the second-most populous country of the world. Despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. If you look at cases per million population it still remains amongst lowest in the world. Today, we have 538 cases per million population, it's as per WHO situation report. Case per million population in some countries are at least 16-17 times more than what it is in India. We have 15 deaths per million population whereas we have countries where it is 40 times as much." He further said, "When we talk of case load of COVID-19 in India, it is 2,69,000 people. This tells us that at the end of the day we have managed a situation where our health care infrastructure is not unduly burdened and is not creaking due to the pressure."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Brazil: Outrage over São Paulo policeman stepping on woman's neck

 Pictures are broadcast on TV showing a police officer stepping on the neck of a black woman.
BBC News
Valentina Sampaio becomes first transgender 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model [Video]

Valentina Sampaio becomes first transgender 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model

The upcoming issue is out on July 21. The 23-year-old from Brazil has been named a 'Rookie' for this year's issue.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 72,000

 SAO PAULO, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Brazil on Sunday said its nationwide COVID-19 death toll has reached...
WorldNews

COVID-19: India crosses 9 lakh mark after 28,498 fresh cases [Video]

COVID-19: India crosses 9 lakh mark after 28,498 fresh cases

India on July 14 crossed the 9 lakh mark for coronavirus cases after 28,498 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 9,06,752 which includes 3,11,565 active cases...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Continues In Southland [Video]

Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Continues In Southland

Los Angeles County reported more than 2,500 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Monday with more than 2,100 people hospitalized with the illness.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:16Published
Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar [Video]

Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published

As Bolsonaro downplays COVID-19, Brazil nears 2 million cases

 Brazil is nearing two million confirmed cases of COVID-19. The country is second to only the United States in its number of cases and deaths and, recently,...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.com

India could soon reach 1 million coronavirus cases as it struggles to contain outbreak

India could soon reach 1 million coronavirus cases as it struggles to contain outbreak New Delhi (CNN)India has recorded 100,000 new coronavirus cases in the past four days, as the country struggles to gain control of the worsening pandemic. The...
WorldNews

Great Panther Mining releases new production figures that highlight a record June from its Tucano mine in Brazil

 Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) has announced second-quarter production figures on Thursday that included record output at its Tucano...
Proactive Investors


