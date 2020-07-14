|
India could soon reach 1 million coronavirus cases as it struggles to contain outbreak
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
New Delhi (CNN)India has recorded 100,000 new coronavirus cases in the past four days, as the country struggles to gain control of the worsening pandemic. The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday announced another 28,498 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 906,752. Sunday marked the fourth consecutive day of highest daily jumps in cases and if the trend continues, it's likely India will hit 1 million Covid-19 infections by the end of the week. India now has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States and Brazil, according to the health ministry. There have been a reported total of 23,727 deaths relating to...
