Hong Kong Disney park closes again after new restrictions

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Hong Kong Disney park closes again after new restrictionsFor the second time this year, Hong Kong Disneyland Park is closing temporarily following the city’s decision to ban public gatherings of more than four people because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney officials said Monday. Disney officials posted on the resort’s website that the Hong Kong park was closing Wednesday until further notice. The resort’s hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of service, Disney officials said. The resort is closing as required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong,” Disney said on the website. Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, announced new coronavirus-related...
The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

