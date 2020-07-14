Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four ex-CDC directors decry Trump administration effort to 'cast public doubt' on reopening guidelines

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The ex-CDC chiefs, who served presidents of both parties, accused the White House of subverting public health and putting lives at risk.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Russia, Russia, Russia': Trump tears into Sessions ahead of runoff against Tuberville in Alabama

 "I made a mistake when I put him in as the attorney general. He had his chance and he blew it," President Trump said of Jeff Sessions.
USATODAY.com
U.S. rejects Beijing's claims in South China Sea [Video]

U.S. rejects Beijing's claims in South China Sea

The Trump administration piled pressure on China Monday - rejecting nearly all of Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published

Trump's clemency for Roger Stone eliminates probation, $20,000 fine in addition to prison sentence

 President Trump commuted Stone's sentence just days before the GOP consultant was supposed to report to prison.
USATODAY.com

What Time Do Polls Close in Alabama, Maine and Texas?

 Jeff Sessions is fighting for his political life in an Alabama race that will signal the strength of President Trump’s hold on his base. And in Maine, the..
NYTimes.com

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

C.D.C. Employees Ask Agency to Address ‘Racism and Discrimination’

 More than 1,000 employees signed a letter criticizing the agency for “scant progress in addressing the very real challenges Black employees experience.”
NYTimes.com
CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines [Video]

CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines

[NFA] The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director on Thursday said his agency will not revise its guidelines for reopening schools despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump, instead his agency will provide 'additional reference documents' to aid communities. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization [Video]

Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization

Joe Biden is against the legalization of marijuana. However, Se. Ed Markey says Biden may not be able to prevent it. Markey said if Democrats reclaim the senate and White House they would “move very quickly” to legalize marijuana. Markey said Democrats are positioned to advance marijuana reform as soon as they have a majority in both chambers of Congress. Biden remains opposed to adult-use legalization. “From my perspective, this is another issue that’s just right there on the ballot in November.”

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike, cites ex-game show host

 The administration is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert as the president continues to play down the threat posed by the virus and pushes to..
WorldNews

Fauci Back at the White House, a Day After Trump Aides Tried to Undermine Him

 The visit underscored a reality for both the president and his most prominent coronavirus adviser: They are stuck with each other.
NYTimes.com

'In Fauci we trust.' Democrats pounce on Trump's rift with experts as coronavirus cases swell

 White House social media director Dan Scavino posted a cartoon on Facebook portraying Fauci as a faucet, flushing the U.S. economy down the drain.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CDC Directors Says COVID-19 Brought The US 'To Its Knees' [Video]

CDC Directors Says COVID-19 Brought The US 'To Its Knees'

After weeks of many Americans failing to heed face mask and social distancing guidelines, health officials in some states are reporting an increase in younger populations testing positive -- saying..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Knives Out: Why CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Is Watching His Back [Video]

Knives Out: Why CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Is Watching His Back

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield may be thinking about dusting off his resume. According to Gizmodo, sources say Redfield feels he's on thin ice at the White..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Mary L. Trump's new book almost turns The Donald into a sympathetic figure

 Mary L. Trump's new book gives the history of the Trump family and insight into why her uncle, Donald Trump, is the way he is.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Trump fuels, then downplays, tensions with virus expert Fauci

Trump fuels, then downplays, tensions with virus expert Fauci US President Donald Trump has said he has a "very good" working relationship with America's top infectious disease specialist, despite repeatedly undercutting...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSSeattle Times

White House Tries To Substantiate Trump's Claim 'US Going To Be In Really Good Shape'

 Even as the number of new coronavirus cases and fatalities continues to break records nationally and in states such as Arizona, California, Florida, Mississippi...
RTTNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this