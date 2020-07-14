|
Moderna's COVID vaccine candidate appears to be safe and provide some immunity, new data from early trial shows
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
It's too early to say if the vaccine candidate can protect someone from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but early trials are encouraging.
