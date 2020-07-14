Global  
 

Florida smashes state record for coronavirus deaths with 132; cases up 9,194

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Florida smashes state record for coronavirus deaths with 132; cases up 9,194WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida set a record for new reported deaths in one day, 132, smashing the former mark of 120 last week, as cases failed to reach five digits, 9,194, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday. Palm Beach County's death toll rose by 13 to 624 after 5 Monday, 12 Sunday and a record 20 last Tuesday. Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,409, which is ninth in the nation. The number of nonresident deaths...
News video: Florida Shatters National Record For New COVID-19 Cases In One Day

Florida Shatters National Record For New COVID-19 Cases In One Day 02:07

 The coronavirus has now killed at least 135,000 people in the U.S., and Florida has set a disheartening new record. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.

Not Making A Living, But A Dying? COVID-19 Forces Hand Of Older Teachers [Video]

Not Making A Living, But A Dying? COVID-19 Forces Hand Of Older Teachers

Florida elementary school teacher David Galloway is 64, has type II diabetes, and is married to a breast cancer survivor. Last week, Florida announced that all schools would soon have to open five days a week, despite the state’s record-setting number of COVID-19 cases. Galloway is one of many aging or immunocompromised teachers who may quit or retire early if they have to return full-time to the classroom.

Mayor says more 'urgency' needed from DeSantis [Video]

Mayor says more 'urgency' needed from DeSantis

The mayor of Miami Beach on Tuesday told Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that a 'greater sense of urgency' is needed from the governor and the president.

Coronavirus Live: Updates From Around the Globe

 Florida broke its record for most deaths in a single day, and Republicans are rethinking their convention there. People in England will be required to wear masks..
NYTimes.com
Trevor Noah Criticizes Disney World Park-Goers | THR News [Video]

Trevor Noah Criticizes Disney World Park-Goers | THR News

Trevor Noah on Monday lit into those who visited Walt Disney World over the weekend during its reopening as the novel coronavirus remains rampant in the U.S., especially in Florida.

Trump Plays Golf Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Trump Plays Golf Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump went to play golf for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, Trump visited the Trump National Golf Club in the Washington suburbs. The last time he played golf was March 8, at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Soon after, on March 13, Trump declared the pandemic a “national emergency.” While the death toll continues to rise, Trump wants to promote the idea the U.S. is returning to normal.

Trump enjoys second day of golf [Video]

Trump enjoys second day of golf

U.S. President Donald Trump played golf for the second time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, visiting his club in the Washington suburbs on Sunday.

A nurse struggling with COVID-19 trauma was found dead in his car [Video]

A nurse struggling with COVID-19 trauma was found dead in his car

Becoming a nurse was a dream come true for William Coddington but in March that dream and his long recovery from drug addiction began to unravel as fatally ill COVID-19 patients showed up in his intensive care unit. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Trump's County Of Residence To Mail Masks To All Households [Video]

Trump's County Of Residence To Mail Masks To All Households

Florida reported just under 9,000 novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases on Friday. That's a single-day record for the state. According to Business Insider, it's also the highest number for any state since April 15th. Now, Palm Beach County, Florida, is sending out two reusable masks for every one of its households. County Mayor Dave Kerner said he would be "pushing the pedal to the metal" in an effort to distribute them quickly.

Brain-Eating Amoeba Shows Up In Florida [Video]

Brain-Eating Amoeba Shows Up In Florida

A microscopic, single-celled amoeba that can destroy the brain of its victims has reared its ugly head in Florida. According to CNN, a Florida Department of Health on Friday announced the confirmed case of Naegleria fowleri. The DOH official said infections from Naegleria fowleri are usually fatal. In the US, there have been 143 known cases. Only four have survived. Naegleria fowleri is typically found in warm freshwater like lakes, rivers and ponds. It enters the body through the nasal passages. Also, victims may possibly be exposed to the amoeba through a neti pot when rinsing congested sinuses.

Florida Faces Record-High Spike In Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Florida Faces Record-High Spike In Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Department of Health has reported 3,822 new cases of the novel coronavirus. This is the biggest single-day increase in the state to date, says Business Insider. Experts have warned that the state could be the pandemic's next epicenter. Residents continue to take advantage of open beaches and bars, often not wearing masks. Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday the average age of people infected is "plunging.

