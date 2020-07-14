|
Games won't be gorgeous and extravagant - Tokyo chief
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The rearranged Tokyo Olympics are likely to be a pared-down version of recent editions of the four-yearly Games, Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) chairman Yasuhiro Yamashita said on Tuesday. Japan and the International...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Yasuhiro Yamashita Japanese judoku
Tokyo Olympics could help Sapporo land 2030 Winter GamesTOKYO — The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee said Tuesday that if Tokyo can pull off next year’s Summer Games, then the city of Sapporo could be..
WorldNews
Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:08Published
80% of venues secured for next year's Games - Tokyo 2020
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:40Published
Tokio Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term
Roundup: Tokyo stocks close sharply higher on hopes for antiviral drug, autos rise on solid China dataTOKYO, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Monday as the market mood was bolstered by hopes for an antiviral COVID-19 treatment which has..
WorldNews
Tokyo’s rush back to business generating alarm at local levelsThe central government moved to further relax restrictions on business activities despite a worrying spike in new coronavirus infections in Tokyo and fears it..
WorldNews
Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record daily high of 224, NHK saysTOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo has recorded 224 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, surpassing the Japanese capital's previous..
WorldNews
5 reasons Korea cannot become financial hubThe financial center on Yeouido, Seoul / gettyimagesbank By Kim Bo-eun Attention is growing over Hong Kong's possible replacement as a financial hub of Asia,..
WorldNews
2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan
Alicia Blagg: British Olympic diver retires at 23 after 'heartbreaking' shoulder injuryBritish Olympic diver Alicia Blagg abandons her bid for the Tokyo Olympics and retires at 23 after a "heartbreaking" shoulder injury.
BBC News
British Olympic diver Blagg retires at 23 after 'heartbreaking' shoulder injuryBritish Olympic diver Alicia Blagg abandons her bid for the Tokyo Olympics and retires at 23 after a "heartbreaking" shoulder injury.
BBC News
Japanese Olympic Committee
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this