Games won't be gorgeous and extravagant - Tokyo chief

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Games won't be gorgeous and extravagant - Tokyo chiefThe rearranged Tokyo Olympics are likely to be a pared-down version of recent editions of the four-yearly Games, Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) chairman Yasuhiro Yamashita said on Tuesday. Japan and the International...
