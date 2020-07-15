Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Video from the body cameras of two officers charged in George Floyd’s death is being made available for public viewing by appointment on Wednesday, but a judge has so far declined to allow news organizations to publish the footage for wider distribution. Footage from the body cameras of Thomas Lane and J. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body-cam footage shows officer-involved shooting in Detroit [Video]

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body-cam footage shows officer-involved shooting in Detroit

Detroit Police Chief James Craig released body-cam footage of an officer-involved shooting on Friday night that prompted protests in the city. The footage, police said, shows the suspect who was killed..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:32Published
Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered' [Video]

Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'

Video footage of Naya Rivera boarding a boat in Lake Piru, California, has been released by police, who fear the Glee star's body may "never be recovered" due to the underwater conditions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Body cam footage shows man in crisis point gun at BPD officers before being shot [Video]

Body cam footage shows man in crisis point gun at BPD officers before being shot

Baltimore Police on Thursday released body worn camera footage from a July 1 officer involved shooting.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:46Published

Related news from verified sources

New Transcript Shows Floyd Told Police Repeatedly He Couldn't Breathe

New Transcript Shows Floyd Told Police Repeatedly He Couldn't Breathe Watch VideoA new body camera transcript shows George Floyd told police during his arrest that he had just recovered from COVID-19 and pleaded with officers...
Newsy

George Floyd told 'it takes … a lot of oxygen to talk' during arrest, transcript reveals

 As George Floyd told Minneapolis police officers that he couldn't breathe more than 20 times in the moments before he died, the officer who pressed his knee...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this