Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden released a $2 trillion plan on Tuesday to boost investment in clean energy and stop all climate-damaging emissions from U.S. power plants by 2035, arguing that dramatic action is needed to tackle climate change and revive the economy. In remarks near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee sought to reframe the politics of climate change. He rebuffed arguments from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies that Democratic plans to invest in clean energy would cost jobs. ADVERTISING “When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, the only word he can muster is ‘hoax,’” Biden told...
