Twitter hackers divert bitcoin spoils to other accounts

Thursday, 16 July 2020
Twitter hackers divert bitcoin spoils to other accountsA security incident involving some of the most prominent business and political leaders on Twitter duped people into sending at least $120,000 worth of Bitcoin to an anonymous online wallet, and more than half of that total has already been spirited to other accounts, according to a Bitcoin-tracing company. The person or people behind the scam gained access to the Twitter accounts of executives including Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos and Tesla Inc. Founder Elon Musk, asking users to direct Bitcoin to one of three different accounts, said Tom Robinson, co-founder of Elliptic, which has helped law-enforcement agencies track Bitcoin-related crime. About $65,000 of the...
News video: Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

 A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The...

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send 1,000 dollars (£794) to a Bitcoin address.In return, users are promised that their money will be doubled and returned to them.

Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now

Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now

Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts. Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden. The accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Kanye West, among others, tweeted requests to people to send thousands of dollars in Bitcoin. The tweets said they would double the payment in return.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates 'hacked' in apparent Bitcoin scam

 Posts appear on several major Twitter accounts requesting transfers in the cryptocurrency.
Bezos, Musk, Gates, Obama and others target of cryptocurrency hack on Twitter

 Attempt is one of the largest digital security scams to have hit the internet.
Embarrassment of riches? Jeff Bezos breaks own wealth record AGAIN amid coronavirus misery

 Thanks to his company’s stock market performance, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos keeps getting richer by the week. After adding another 10 billion to his fortune in..
Bezos Richer Than Ever

Bezos Richer Than Ever

The economy is in a depression. However, Jeff Bezos' net worth has increased. CNN reports that he's now worth nearly $172 billion, a new record for the world's richest person. This week, Bezos beat his previous wealth record that he reached prior to his divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie. Much of Bezos' wealth is tied to Amazon. He owns roughly 57 million shares, or 12% of the company. And its stock has soared 56% year to date.

Could Google and Facebook become the world's new colonialists?

 Colonial powers such as Britain and Belgium are being made to own up to their brutal colonial past. Their schools are being urged to teach more about it...
Amazon cart can add up groceries

 New York Amazon has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart. The cart, which Amazon unveiled on Tuesday, uses cameras, sensors and a scale..
WorldNews

Amazon's hand-washing policy in spotlight

 As part of legal action brought by workers in New York, Amazon's policy on toilet breaks is debated.
Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company

Texas County Approves Tesla Tax Breaks

Texas County Approves Tesla Tax Breaks

Texas County Approves Tesla Tax Breaks

Tesla's 'Autopilot' misleading, Germany rules

 A German court has told Tesla to stop making some claims about its 'Autopilot' driver assistance.
High-Profile Twitter Accounts Targeted In Hacking Scam

High-Profile Twitter Accounts Targeted In Hacking Scam

Unidentified hackers broke into verified accounts on Twitter in an apparent bitcoin scam Wednesday.

Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked

Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked

Twitter accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Apple, among other prominent handles, were compromised on Wednesday and posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam...

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users

Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users

Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which..

Twitter reveals that its own employee tools contributed to unprecedented hack

Twitter reveals that its own employee tools contributed to unprecedented hack Illustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge Twitter has shed some light on the unprecedented attack on Wednesday that resulted in numerous takeovers of...
Twitter hackers divert bitcoin spoils to other accounts

Twitter hackers divert bitcoin spoils to other accounts A security incident involving some of the most prominent business and political leaders on Twitter duped people into sending at least $120,000 worth of Bitcoin...
Elon Musk's net worth just hit $70.5 billion, surpassing Warren Buffett's. Here's how the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO went from getting bullied as a child to becoming one of the most successful and controversial men in tech. (TSLA)

Elon Musk's net worth just hit $70.5 billion, surpassing Warren Buffett's. Here's how the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO went from getting bullied as a child to becoming one of the most successful and controversial men in tech. (TSLA) · Elon Musk has had a tumultuous yet successful life.  · He was bullied as a child but ultimately attended an Ivy League university, going on to become the...
