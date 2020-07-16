|
ESPN's Rachel Nichols secretly recorded inside NBA bubble in Orlando
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The host of "The Jump" is quarantining and broadcasting from her room at Disney World. The tape reveals a conversation about personnel matters.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rachel Nichols (journalist) American sports journalist
ESPN American pay television sports network
ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski apologizes to Sen. Josh Hawley for profane email responseESPN said Adrian Wojnarowski's profane email response to Sen. Josh Hawley was "unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it."
USATODAY.com
Announcer Dave Lamont apologizes for comment made during ESPN college football call to discuss raceESPN play-by-play announcer thought he was muted, but was overheard referring to conference call dealing with race as "venting," per New York Post.
USATODAY.com
How a Kansas City liquor store manager broke news of Patrick Mahomes' record-setting contractLess than two hours later, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had agreed to terms on a 10-year extension.
USATODAY.com
NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida
How NBA is using technology to help with health and safety protocols inside Orlando bubbleThe NBA is going to great technological lengths to make sure its players and staff stay healthy inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble.
USATODAY.com
Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaves 'The Real' & More Entertainment News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:52Published
NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Walt Disney World theme park, resort and entertainment complex in Florida
Trevor Noah Criticizes Disney World Park-Goers | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:28Published
Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29Published
Inside the NBA bubble: What is life like for the media on the Disney World campus?USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina chronicles his first days inside the NBA campus bubble in Orlando and how reporters are settling in at Disney World.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this