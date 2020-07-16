Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ESPN's Rachel Nichols secretly recorded inside NBA bubble in Orlando

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The host of "The Jump" is quarantining and broadcasting from her room at Disney World. The tape reveals a conversation about personnel matters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rachel Nichols (journalist) Rachel Nichols (journalist) American sports journalist


ESPN ESPN American pay television sports network

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski apologizes to Sen. Josh Hawley for profane email response

 ESPN said Adrian Wojnarowski's profane email response to Sen. Josh Hawley was "unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it."
USATODAY.com

Announcer Dave Lamont apologizes for comment made during ESPN college football call to discuss race

 ESPN play-by-play announcer thought he was muted, but was overheard referring to conference call dealing with race as "venting," per New York Post.
USATODAY.com

How a Kansas City liquor store manager broke news of Patrick Mahomes' record-setting contract

 Less than two hours later, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had agreed to terms on a 10-year extension.
USATODAY.com
NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format [Video]

NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format

Sources tell ESPN that 13 teams will come from the Western Conference and the rest will represent the East.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published

Orlando, Florida Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida

How NBA is using technology to help with health and safety protocols inside Orlando bubble

 The NBA is going to great technological lengths to make sure its players and staff stay healthy inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble.
USATODAY.com
Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaves 'The Real' & More Entertainment News | THR News [Video]

Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaves 'The Real' & More Entertainment News | THR News

Trevor Noah is ripping into those who visited Walt Disney World in Orlando over the weekend, Tom Bergeron will no longer host ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars' and Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving 'The Real' after six seasons.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:52Published
NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 [Video]

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19

The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Walt Disney World Walt Disney World theme park, resort and entertainment complex in Florida

Trevor Noah Criticizes Disney World Park-Goers | THR News [Video]

Trevor Noah Criticizes Disney World Park-Goers | THR News

Trevor Noah on Monday lit into those who visited Walt Disney World over the weekend during its reopening as the novel coronavirus remains rampant in the U.S., especially in Florida.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:28Published
Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge [Video]

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

Inside the NBA bubble: What is life like for the media on the Disney World campus?

 USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina chronicles his first days inside the NBA campus bubble in Orlando and how reporters are settling in at Disney World.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

ESPN's Rachel Nichols secretly recorded in hotel room in creepy sabotage attempt [Video]

ESPN's Rachel Nichols secretly recorded in hotel room in creepy sabotage attempt

ESPN's Rachel Nichols secretly recorded in hotel room in creepy sabotage attempt

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

The NBA bubble: Orlando Magic workout 07/11/20

The NBA bubble: Orlando Magic workout 07/11/20 Check out some highlights from the Orlando Magic's practice Saturday inside the NBA bubble at Disney.
FOX Sports

Raptors arrive at Disney campus in BLM buses, teams begin restart routines

 Full-scale practices inside the NBA bubble at the Disney complex started Thursday, with the Magic — the first team to get into the campus earlier this week —...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com

NBA players share photos of dinner served to them while in Orlando restart bubble at Disney World

 Comparisons were made to the ill-fated Fyre Festival
CBS Sports Also reported by •Daily CallerFOX Sports

Tweets about this

Fran_Neena20409

Mary Frank RT @HeraldSports: In this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, @ByTimReynolds — from inside the bubble — joined David Wilson and Antho… 37 minutes ago

HeraldSports

Miami Herald Sports In this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, @ByTimReynolds — from inside the bubble — joined David Wilson and… https://t.co/ky3fIZo1NU 56 minutes ago

Stadium

Stadium Want to know what life is like in the #NBA bubble? @FredVanVleet gives his inside perspective. Hear more tonight o… https://t.co/KYl7ZzqcmE 3 hours ago

jamaalaldin_tv

Jamaal Al-Din #News Podcast: What's life like in the NBA's Disney bubble? An inside look. And Heat talk https://t.co/nxjLCszCoT 4 hours ago

SixersSneakers

SixersSneakers RT @The_PhifthQ: Welcome to the bubble everyone! .@mattcody18 discusses what life inside the bubble is like for our favorite NBA players… 5 hours ago

The_PhifthQ

The Phifth Quarter Welcome to the bubble everyone! .@mattcody18 discusses what life inside the bubble is like for our favorite NBA p… https://t.co/ltVupLgHyQ 5 hours ago

alexmenamiami

Alex Mena Podcast: What’s life like in the NBA’s Disney bubble? An inside look. And Heat talk https://t.co/xYRaXhzYx1 6 hours ago

HeraldSports

Miami Herald Sports Podcast: What’s life like in the NBA’s Disney bubble? An inside look. And Heat talk https://t.co/MPzT5ogJU7 7 hours ago