Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

15 women accuse former Washington, D.C., NFL team employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
A few months after Emily Applegate started working for the Washington Redskins in 2014, she settled into a daily routine: She would meet a female co-worker in the bathroom during their lunch breaks, she said, to commiserate and cry about the frequent sexual harassment and verbal abuse they endured. They cried about the former chief […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to recruiting girls for Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to recruiting girls for Jeffrey Epstein 00:42

 Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Seoul Mayor's Suicide Leaves South Koreans Reeling [Video]

Seoul Mayor's Suicide Leaves South Koreans Reeling

When Korea's mayor of its capital city, Seoul, took his life last week, the country was left divided. According to CNN, Park Won-soon certainly had an impressive resume. The 64-year-old former human..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls.Maxwell faces charges over her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Weinstein Victims Fight Over Settlement [Video]

Weinstein Victims Fight Over Settlement

Newser reports that nine women who accused the Weinstein Company of a hostile work environment have reached a settlement of $18.8 million. In their suit the women claim they were forced to facilitate..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Report: Ex-Snyder staffers accused of misconduct

 Fifteen women who previously worked for the Washington Redskins organization have alleged sexual harassment and verbal abuse by former scouts and members of...
ESPN

Washington Redskins: 15 women accuse former NFL employees of sexual harassment spanning over a decade

 Allegations were made by women speaking to The Washington Post
Independent

15 Women Speak Out About Culture Of Sexual Harassment Within Washington NFL Team

 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Liz Clarke of The Washington Post about her article where 15 former female employees spoke on the culture of sexual harassment...
NPR


Tweets about this

TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News #DEVELOPING: 15 women accuse former staffers of the Washington Redskins of sexual harassment. https://t.co/jbQOl4QFfb 2 minutes ago

mrandystevens

Andy Stevens RT @SeaTimesSports: 15 women accuse former Washington, D.C., NFL team employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse https://t.co/6v1gEr7A… 2 minutes ago

tracy_love93

love. RT @fox5dc: #BREAKING: 15 women accuse former Redskins employees of sexual harassment, abuse in Washington Post report https://t.co/53WoxMT… 3 minutes ago

azul5047

Dan RT @MySportsUpdate: Washington Post story is out... From dream job to nightmare: 15 women accuse former #Redskins employees of sexual haras… 4 minutes ago

JoshRosenthalTV

Josh Rosenthal 15 women accuse former Redskins employees of sexual harassment, abuse in Washington Post report https://t.co/sM5j7ZeqpW 7 minutes ago

treewindstar

i am so very, very tired. RT @AroundTheNFL: Report: 15 women accuse former Washington execs of sexual harassment https://t.co/OjzN85U2PC 9 minutes ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports 15 women accuse former Washington, D.C., NFL team employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse https://t.co/6v1gEr7AHa 20 minutes ago

travlynds

Travis Wallace RT @wjz: #BREAKING: In a new article written by the Washington Post, over a dozen staff members have accused several members of the Washing… 23 minutes ago