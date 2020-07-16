15 women accuse former Washington, D.C., NFL team employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () A few months after Emily Applegate started working for the Washington Redskins in 2014, she settled into a daily routine: She would meet a female co-worker in the bathroom during their lunch breaks, she said, to commiserate and cry about the frequent sexual harassment and verbal abuse they endured. They cried about the former chief […]
