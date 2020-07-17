Global  
 

Solar probe reveals Sun's tiny 'campfires' in closest-ever photos

WorldNews Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Solar probe reveals Sun's tiny 'campfires' in closest-ever photosA solar probe built by the European Space Agency and NASA has delivered the closest photos ever taken of the Sun's surface. The images reveal a landscape rife with thousands of tiny solar flares that scientists dubbed "campfires". They offer clues about the extreme heat of the outermost part of its atmosphere. The images were captured last month by the Solar Orbiter when it came within 47 million miles of the Sun's surface. The close pass, known as a perihelion, put the spacecraft between the orbits of Venus and...
Sun Sun Star at the center of the Solar System

Closest images ever taken of the Sun show ‘campfires’ dotted across its surface [Video]

Closest images ever taken of the Sun show ‘campfires’ dotted across its surface

Scientists have revealed the closest images ever taken of the Sun, which show mini solar flares, called “campfires”, dotted across its surface.The images were captured last month by the Solar Orbiter, a European Space Agency probe designed and built in the UK, when it came within 47 million miles of the Sun’s surface.The close pass, known as a perihelion, put the spacecraft between the orbits of Venus and Mercury.Solar flares are brief eruptions of high-energy radiation from the Sun’s surface, which can cause radio and magnetic disturbances on the Earth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
European Space Agency European Space Agency Intergovernmental organisation dedicated to the exploration of space

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

Venus Venus Second planet from the Sun in the Solar System


Solar Orbiter Solar Orbiter European solar observatory studying the Sun's heliosphere; medium-class mission in the ESA Science Programme

