Solar probe reveals Sun's tiny 'campfires' in closest-ever photos
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
A solar probe built by the European Space Agency and NASA has delivered the closest photos ever taken of the Sun's surface. The images reveal a landscape rife with thousands of tiny solar flares that scientists dubbed "campfires". They offer clues about the extreme heat of the outermost part of its atmosphere. The images were captured last month by the Solar Orbiter when it came within 47 million miles of the Sun's surface. The close pass, known as a perihelion, put the spacecraft between the orbits of Venus and...
