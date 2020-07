Phyllis Somerville, actor of stage and screen, dies at 76 Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Phyllis Somerville, an actor with a lengthy career of roles in film, television and Broadway productions, has died. She was 76. Somerville’s manager Paul Hilepo says the actor died Thursday in New York City of natural causes. A native of Iowa, Somerville moved to New York in the 1970s. She most […] 👓 View full article

