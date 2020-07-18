Global  
 

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won’t retire

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer including pancreatic cancer last year, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on […]
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Recurrence Of Cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Recurrence Of Cancer 00:32

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. According to Justice Ginsburg, the treatment is yielding "positive results." The 87-year-old said she remains "fully able" to continue her post on the Supreme Court of the United States....

