David Kim RT @cnnbrk: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. She says the treatment is… 1 minute ago

Dara Wehmeyer "Justice Ginsburg Says Cancer Has Returned, but Won't Retire" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/X1KcsGZtY4 2 minutes ago

Lee Morse ⏳ RT @ltlgcoach: She needs to get well and back to work! The democrats will rally around a Supreme Court nominee! ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ will p… 2 minutes ago

Spygate Matters! RT @Jordan_S_Rubin: NEW: Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for "recurrence of cancer." She says "I have often said I would remain a me… 3 minutes ago

That Guy Ken 🍚🍗 RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is dealing with a recurrence of liver cancer 3 minutes ago

Tiffany Gardner RT @NewsHour: NEW: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to reti… 3 minutes ago

Pantoufle RT @adamliptak: NEW: Justice Ginsburg says she has cancer again. She says she plans to stay on the court. https://t.co/1s875DpVYa 4 minutes ago