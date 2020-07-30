|
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering After Non-Surgical Procedure
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering at a New York City hospital after undergoing a non-surgical procedure Wednesday.
The "minimally invasive" procedure replaced a bile duct stent that Ginsburg had inserted in 2019. Citing her doctors, the court said this type of replacement is common and is...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this