Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering After Non-Surgical Procedure

Newsy Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering After Non-Surgical ProcedureWatch VideoSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering at a New York City hospital after undergoing a non-surgical procedure Wednesday.

The "minimally invasive" procedure replaced a bile duct stent that Ginsburg had inserted in 2019. Citing her doctors, the court said this type of replacement is common and is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For Bile Duct Procedure

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For Bile Duct Procedure 00:19

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in a New York hospital Wednesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer

Justice Ginsburg made the announcement on Friday, She says she is able to continue her work as a Supreme Court Justice.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Receiving Chemo, Won't Retire [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Receiving Chemo, Won't Retire

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is again being treated for cancer but says she has no plans of retiring.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published
Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer [Video]

Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, said on Friday she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer, the latest in a series of health issues...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

US Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedure

US Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedure Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now "resting comfortably" and is expected to...
WorldNews

Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes medical procedure at hospital

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone a nonsurgical medical procedure in New York City and expects to be released from a hospital there...
Seattle Times

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After Non-Surgical Procedure

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be recovering in a hospital bed for the rest of this week after undergoing another medical procedure. RBG's office...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

ruby533

etha, Nolley RT @GMA: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after a bile duct procedure. @Janai has the details. https://t.co/IBmQ94Hm0… 37 seconds ago

JoeC1776

Joe RT @TwitchyTeam: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recovering after 'minimally invasive' non-surgical procedure https://t.co/lq4sX2awNX 43 seconds ago

TwstdLeggs

TtlyTwstdLeggs Wishing this amazing woman all the best and a very speedy recovery.. #RuthBaderGinsburg https://t.co/IvfZesNG0T 54 seconds ago

RG1095

RaG This woman has MORE guts and BALLS than anyone. She will NOT give up and NEVER SHOULD WE> Thank You Justice Ginsbur… https://t.co/cY0m2VMM9Z 57 seconds ago

hwillywilard1

harold willard RT @alexsalvinews: NEW: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today. She is resti… 2 minutes ago

RichcourtL

RichCourt Love🌷RN RT @Dougsjourney7: Justice Ginsburg 👹Satan must have been in one Hell of a generous mood the day Ruth Bader Ginsburg made a deal with t… 2 minutes ago

PamelaGiedd

p k. giedd RT @DeplrbleRzistr: I don’t agree with her ideology but she is clearly not retiring before the election no matter how many hospitalizations… 4 minutes ago

Annette23348076

Annette Bond RT @WildPalmsLtd: I just want to wrap her up. #RuthBaderGinsburg is literally the only thing standing between us and the end of Democracy.… 5 minutes ago