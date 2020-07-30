Global  
 

US Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedure

WorldNews Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
US Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedureSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now "resting comfortably" and is expected to...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For Bile Duct Procedure

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For Bile Duct Procedure 00:19

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in a New York hospital Wednesday.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for non-surgical procedure

 If Ginsburg were forced to leave the court, President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans would try to expand the court's conservative majority.
USATODAY.com

Justice Ginsburg in the Hospital Again

 She underwent a “minimally invasive” procedure to repair a bile duct stent and is expected to be released this week.
NYTimes.com

Nadine Taub, Early Leader in Women’s Rights Law, Dies at 77

 Along with other feminist lawyers like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ms. Taub made legal history in cases that argued that the Constitution protected women’s rights.
NYTimes.com

Trump, Ginsburg and the democracy emergency: It's here and minority rule is the culprit

 Trump and Republicans have hacked our democracy beyond accountability and now they're one cancerous liver away from getting everything they want.
USATODAY.com

Rafale deal: A saga of political dogfight to celebratory touchdown

 The touchdown of five Rafale jets on Indian soil on Wednesday caps years of intense political dogfight, with the ruling BJP projecting the purchase as a huge..
IndiaTimes

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

 Chicago: The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will reject new applications and shorten renewal periods for an Obama-era program that shields young..
WorldNews
Trump Admin To Review DACA, Reject New Applications [Video]

Trump Admin To Review DACA, Reject New Applications

The Trump administration will not accept new applications for one Obama-era program. The program shields deportation for certain undocumented immigrants, reports CNN. It applies mostly to those who came to the US as children and limits renewals to one year. This comes more than a month after the Supreme Court blocked Trump's attempt to end DACA. DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, has been a hot topic for months.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Trump to extend current DACA protections, reject new applications after Supreme Court knockdown

 White House officials said the administration will conduct a review of the Obama-era DACA program for "Dreamers," which Trump has tried to end.
USATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer

Justice Ginsburg made the announcement on Friday, She says she is able to continue her work as a Supreme Court Justice.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Receiving Chemo, Won't Retire [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Receiving Chemo, Won't Retire

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is again being treated for cancer but says she has no plans of retiring.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published
Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer [Video]

Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, said on Friday she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer, the latest in a series of health issues...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

Chief justice considering possibility of ethics code for Supreme Court, Kagan reveals

 U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is considering whether to create an ethics code for Supreme Court justices, Justice Elena Kagan told…
ABA Journal

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new Supreme Court building in Mauritius today

 PM Modi hailed the project as another example of India-Mauritius friendship. The new Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

