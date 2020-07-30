|
US Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedure
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now "resting comfortably" and is expected to...
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for non-surgical procedureIf Ginsburg were forced to leave the court, President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans would try to expand the court's conservative majority.
USATODAY.com
Justice Ginsburg in the Hospital AgainShe underwent a “minimally invasive” procedure to repair a bile duct stent and is expected to be released this week.
NYTimes.com
Nadine Taub, Early Leader in Women’s Rights Law, Dies at 77Along with other feminist lawyers like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ms. Taub made legal history in cases that argued that the Constitution protected women’s rights.
NYTimes.com
Trump, Ginsburg and the democracy emergency: It's here and minority rule is the culpritTrump and Republicans have hacked our democracy beyond accountability and now they're one cancerous liver away from getting everything they want.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
