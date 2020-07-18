Global  
 

'Get in good trouble, necessary trouble': Rep. John R. Lewis in his own words

Saturday, 18 July 2020
Devoting his life to racial justice and equity, Rep. John R. Lewis was an unmatched orator. Here are some of his most memorable quotes.
John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil rights leader

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80 [Video]

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

Civil rights hero John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanise opposition to racial segregation, has died aged 80.House speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Mr Lewis’s death late on Friday night, calling the veteran politician “one of the greatest heroes of American history”.

Duration: 02:22

The US loses two icons of the civil rights movement in one day

 (CNN)Two towering figures of the American civil rights movement died Friday, a major loss for a nation still grappling with protests and demands for racial..
WorldNews

John Lewis, lion of US civil rights , dies at 80

 John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress in the new millennium, has..
USATODAY.com

Obituary: Representative John Lewis

 John Lewis forged his legacy as a champion for civil rights and racial equality in the 1960s.
BBC News

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip [Video]

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative..

Duration: 01:26
A timeline of events in the life of Rep. John Lewis

 Born in rural Alabama during the dark days of Jim Crow segregation, Rep. John Lewis rose from poverty to become a leader of the civil rights movement and later...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis Dead at 80 of Pancreatic Cancer

 Congressman John Lewis, a central and powerful figure in the Civil Rights movement, is dead after a 7-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Rep. Lewis, who...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comNPRTIMEChicago S-TCBS News

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who began pushing for racial justice in the Jim Crow south, has died

 The Georgia lawmaker and son of sharecroppers had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. He was 80.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TIMEChicago S-T

