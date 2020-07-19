Global  
 

On accepting US election result, Donald Trump says 'I have to see'

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump said he thought postal voting would "rig the election" and that he would "have to see" about accepting the outcome of this year's vote. He slammed polls showing him behind Joe Biden as "fake."
